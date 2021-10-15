 Skip to main content
Hildebran man sentenced for attempted murder, robbery during kidnappings
  Updated
A Hildebran man was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping charges, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.

Brendan Marshall Withers, 28, was armed with a gun when he stole money from some of his former coworkers and held them hostage, driving them from Catawba County into Caldwell County on April 27, 2018, according to the release.

Withers shot one of the people he kidnapped as the individual was attempting to disarm Withers, according to the release. He gave himself up to law enforcement after running initially, according to the release.

The sentence was handed down by Superior Court Judge Craig Croom in Caldwell County court on Tuesday.

