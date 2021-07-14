Hildebran man charged in Hickory police chase

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man charged in a Monday night police chase as 28-year-old Darius Jarrell Moore of Hildebran.

Moore is charged with, among other offenses, felony counts of hit-and-run causing serious injury and speeding to elude arrest. He has been issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said Moore drove away after a deputy pulled him over on suspicion of racing down U.S. 70.

The chase ended when Moore crashed the vehicle on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE and ran a short distance before being apprehended.

Turk said Moore was hospitalized before he was released to be booked into the jail. A female passenger is at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Turk said.

He said the sheriff’s office will likely not identify the passenger because she is not facing charges.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

