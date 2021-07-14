 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hildebran man charged in Hickory police chase
0 Comments
top story

Hildebran man charged in Hickory police chase

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man charged in a Monday night police chase as 28-year-old Darius Jarrell Moore of Hildebran.

Moore is charged with, among other offenses, felony counts of hit-and-run causing serious injury and speeding to elude arrest. He has been issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said Moore drove away after a deputy pulled him over on suspicion of racing down U.S. 70.

The chase ended when Moore crashed the vehicle on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE and ran a short distance before being apprehended.

Turk said Moore was hospitalized before he was released to be booked into the jail. A female passenger is at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Turk said.

He said the sheriff’s office will likely not identify the passenger because she is not facing charges.

Darius Moore

Moore

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert