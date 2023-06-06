Highland Baptist Church in Hickory reported more than $141,000 was embezzled from the church, according to a police report.

The church reported the missing money to the Hickory Police Department on May 30, according to the report.

The report listed a total of $141,130 as stolen.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday afternoon, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

The case is an active investigation, Hart said.

A Facebook post made by the church on Tuesday said, “If recent news has brought you to our page, please know that we are grieved but we are trusting the Lord to supply all of our needs. Please join us in praying for our church in the days ahead.”

The church did not reply to on Tuesday to phone calls or a knock at the church door.

Highland Baptist Church is located at 828 Ninth Ave. NE.