Hiddenite man charged following break-in at a Taylorsville residence

A Hiddenite man was charged with the burglary of a Taylorsville home and assaulting officers.

On Tuesday, a little after midnight, officers responded to a call of a breaking and entering in progress at a residence on Carrigan Road in Taylorsville, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner was sleeping, heard a crash, and discovered a window at the residence was broken. The homeowner viewed a doorbell camera and then called 911. Responding officers found a bloody Jeffery Michael Minton, 29, of Hiddenite on the scene. He was bleeding from injuries and combative, the release said.

An officer was assaulted and a patrol vehicle damaged before an officer used a stun gun to subdue Minton, according to the release.

Minton was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center by Alexander County EMS, and was treated for the lacerations to his arms. Two of the arresting officers were also evaluated for minor injuries and biohazard exposure, the release said.

Minton was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony assault inflicting injury on law enforcement and three counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property. He is currently being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

