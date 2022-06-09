 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hiddenite man arrested on multiple drug charges; authorities seize more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl

James Lee Weaver

James Lee Weaver, 46, of Hiddenite.

A Hiddenite man was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Alexander County. Law enforcement officers seized more than 2,100 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine combined during the arrest.

James Lee Weaver, 46, was arrested in Hiddenite on Wednesday. His arrest was part of a seven-month drug trafficking investigation in Alexander County, a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said.

Weaver was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony trafficking heroin, felony maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl), felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax), misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Deputies seized 1,043 grams of fentanyl and 1,185 grams of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Weaver is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, the release said.

