Hiddenite man among four arrested in Iredell County

A Hiddenite man was one of four arrested in Iredell County following a police search and chase.

On Sunday, Deputy K. Robbins received information about Sammy Wade Colbert, 43, of Hamptonville, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, being at a residence located at 303 Trivette Road in northern Iredell County, according to a press release from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

When Deputy Robbins arrived at the home, he made contact with a man who gave him a false name and then fled on foot. Robbins gave chase and was quickly able to locate the man, Anthony Lee Cline, 36, of Hiddenite, and place him under arrest.

Robbins gathered additional information about Colbert and also Allyson Paige Burns, 39, of Yadkinville, who had multiple felony warrants for her arrest for felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance along with other charges. She had also fled the scene on foot, according to the release.

Deputy N.G. Hodges was called to assist in locating the suspects with his canine partner Levi. Levi tracked the suspects for over a mile.

While on the track multiple personal items belonging to Burns were located. She was located hiding in a building near Mullis Road and she was taken into custody.