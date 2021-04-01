Hickory woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $68,000; she worked as a career coach

As a career coach, Miller was responsible for providing career guidance, case management and follow up to participants in the youth program, according to the release. Miller admitted in court, while serving as a career coach, she engaged in a scheme to divert more than $68,000 of government funds for her own benefit, by creating bogus documents, falsifying signatures and making false and misleading statements to qualified individuals who were supposed to be the recipients of the WOIA funds.

According to court records, to perpetuate the scheme, in some instances Miller created fraudulent documents for mileage reimbursement on behalf of students enrolled in the program, and then cashed the checks and kept the proceeds for herself. When victims inquired about the status of their mileage reimbursement claims, Miller gave numerous excuses, including that the program no longer had reimbursement funds available. In other instances, court records show that Miller created fraudulent documents that falsely indicated student-victims had received vaccines and were seeking reimbursements for the costs associated with those vaccines, when in truth, the student-victims had not received the vaccines, had no knowledge of the reimbursement forms submitted on their behalf and did not receive the checks issued in their names. Instead, Miller kept the reimbursement checks, forging the signatures of the student-victims so that she could cash the checks and keep the proceeds for herself.