A Hickory woman pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison.

Angela Deneice James, 43, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. She was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office said in a news release.

James will be required to pay a fine of $50,000 for the trafficking conviction, the district attorney’s office said.

Additionally, James was sentenced to serve eight to 19 months for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was given a sentence of 19 to 32 months for conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. Those sentences will be served concurrently with the sentence for the trafficking conviction, the district attorney’s office said.

The offenses occurred between Nov. 7, 2020, and March 8, 2021, at various locations in the Hickory area, the district attorney’s office said.

James will serve her period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the district attorney’s office said.

The cases were investigated by officers with Hickory Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Hayden Duncan handled prosecution for the State with assistance from Britnee Ulsamer, the district attorney’s office said.