Hickory woman charged with drug trafficking; 60 pounds of marijuana confiscated by sheriff's office investigators
Hickory woman charged with drug trafficking; 60 pounds of marijuana confiscated by sheriff's office investigators

A Hickory woman was charged with drug trafficking after police said they discovered various drugs in her vehicle, including 60 pounds of marijuana.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a traffic stop along 11th Street Circle Northwest in Hickory after stopping a vehicle for speeding on March 4, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Elizabeth Nicole Pearson.gif

Elizabeth Nicole Pearson

During the stop, investigators discovered 60 pounds of marijuana, 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, 15 units of THC vape cartridges, THC wax, nine grams of MDMA, five dosage units of ecstasy and $1,417.

The driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Nicole Pearson, 31, of Hickory was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver synthetic cannabinoid, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of possessing, manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pearson received a $415,000 secured bond.

