Hickory woman charged with drug trafficking; 60 pounds of marijuana confiscated by sheriff's office investigators

A Hickory woman was charged with drug trafficking after police said they discovered various drugs in her vehicle, including 60 pounds of marijuana.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a traffic stop along 11th Street Circle Northwest in Hickory after stopping a vehicle for speeding on March 4, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

During the stop, investigators discovered 60 pounds of marijuana, 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, 15 units of THC vape cartridges, THC wax, nine grams of MDMA, five dosage units of ecstasy and $1,417.