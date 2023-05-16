Hickory police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man charged in a fatal shooting at the Wimberly Crossing Apartments on Monday.

Octavius Dontae Morgan, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Wade McArthur Danner Jr., the Hickory Police Department said in a news release.

Danner died from gunshots wounds at the Wimberly Crossing Apartments on 12th Avenue SE on Monday, the Hickory Police Department said in a news release.

Hickory police responded to the apartment complex shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday after receiving multiple calls that a man had been shot and was lying on the front porch of an apartment.

Danner was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses stated that Danner and Morgan were arguing. The witnesses said Morgan shot Danner, according to police.

Morgan fled the area prior to officers arriving. Hickory police had not announced an arrest as of Tuesday morning.

The police ask that anyone with information on the case call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator C. Sutton directly at 828-261-2614 or csutton@hickorync.gov.