Hickory shooting victim dies; family pleads for help finding killer

Michael Emmanuel Tucker Jr., 26, was shot while in his car outside a home on First Street SE in Hickory on Dec. 8.

Tucker’s father, Michael Tucker Sr., announced that his son died on Dec. 28 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

“We were hoping for a Christmas miracle,” he said.

The police are now considering this case a homicide investigation, Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, said.

Tucker Sr. said his son was unable to speak to anyone following the shooting, but he did open his eyes on Christmas Eve.

Tucker Sr. calls his son “Mike Mike.” “He meant everything to me,” Tucker Sr. said. “He was my junior. He was a loving kid.”

The Hickory Police Department has not announced an arrest in the 26-year-old’s death as of Tuesday.

Dieter said the investigation remains open.

Tucker Sr. said he doesn’t know the identity of his son’s attackers but pleaded for anyone who did see what happened to call the police.