Hickory shooting victim dies; family pleads for help finding killer
Hickory shooting victim dies; family pleads for help finding killer

Michael Emmanuel Tucker Jr., 26, was shot while in his car outside a home on First Street SE in Hickory on Dec. 8.

Tucker’s father, Michael Tucker Sr., announced that his son died on Dec. 28 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

“We were hoping for a Christmas miracle,” he said.

The police are now considering this case a homicide investigation, Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, said.

Tucker Sr. said his son was unable to speak to anyone following the shooting, but he did open his eyes on Christmas Eve.

Tucker Sr. calls his son “Mike Mike.” “He meant everything to me,” Tucker Sr. said. “He was my junior. He was a loving kid.”

The Hickory Police Department has not announced an arrest in the 26-year-old’s death as of Tuesday.

Dieter said the investigation remains open.

Tucker Sr. said he doesn’t know the identity of his son’s attackers but pleaded for anyone who did see what happened to call the police.

Tucker Sr. said he isn’t satisfied with the Hickory Police Department’s investigation. “It’s like they’re not getting anything done,” he said. “We want these guys to be arrested and (the police) talk about waiting for somebody to come forward that seen it.”

A GoFundMe account was started to help raise funds for Tucker Jr.’s funeral titled “Help with Tucc’s Homegoing.” The goal is to raise $10,000. Less than $1,000 had been raised as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Michael Tucker Jr.’s funeral is scheduled for Jan. 15, Tucker Sr. said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.go

