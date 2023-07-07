A Hickory man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a June 2022 shooting in Hickory.

Tamoje Daejouir Anderson, 21, was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the shooting of 22-year-old Adrian Lamont Pendergrass Jr. at the Hillside Garden Apartments in Hickory.

District Attorney Scott Reilly said his office went back to the grand jury and had the charges against Anderson upgraded to attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anderson is being held at the Catawba County jail under a $170,000 bond.

Multiple people were involved in shootings at the apartment complex. Deveion Grayson, 18, was killed while Anderson himself was injured.