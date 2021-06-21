 Skip to main content
Hickory resident faces charges in road rage shooting. Woman shot in the face, authorities say.
Hickory resident faces charges in road rage shooting. Woman shot in the face, authorities say.

  • Updated
A woman was shot in the face in a road rage shooting in Lincoln County on Sunday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A Hickory man faces felony charges in the shooting.

Detectives said the shooting occurred about 10:40 a.m. Sunday after a run-in between two drivers on U.S. 321 South near the Lincoln-Gaston County line.

Authorities said one shot was fired through the right rear window of a vehicle driven by Angela Mischelle Duncan, 43, of Gastonia. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The other driver, Londen David Feldman II of Hickory, whose age was not immediately available, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied property. He was jailed under a $35,000 bond, and authorities seized two guns from his vehicle.

A 19-year-old passenger in his vehicle, also a Hickory resident, was not charged, the Lincoln sheriff’s office said.

