The Hickory Police Department will increase traffic patrol along U.S. Highway 70 SE this month.

The Hickory police’s June traffic enforcement will focus on U.S. Highway 70 SE from Second Street SE to Fairgrove Church Road SE, the department said in a news release.

Officers will be on the lookout for distracted driving, racing, speeding and red light violations, Hickory police said.

Pedestrians are encouraged to cross safely by utilizing crosswalks, crossing at the corner or other designated crossing areas. Hickory police reminds pedestrians to obey signal indicators and wear reflective materials when walking at night.

Motor vehicle operators are urged to look for and yield to pedestrians, particularly at crosswalks, other designated crossings and at all intersections. Remember to look for pedestrians while turning, Hickory police said.

All motorists need to be vigilant, aware and respectful of cyclists riding along the roads. Bicycles are considered vehicles and must abide by all traffic laws. Cyclists must travel in the same direction as other vehicular traffic and observe traffic lights or stop signs, Hickory police said.

Citizens are asked to remain alert and obey all traffic laws to ensure the safety of all motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, Hickory police said.