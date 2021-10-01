Hickory police shoot, injure man; officers are on leave as SBI reviews the case

Two officers are on leave and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has started an investigation following a shooting by Hickory police that sent a man to the hospital on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Corner Pocket lounge on U.S. 70 to look into a report of a man pulling a gun on an employee, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.

Officers saw the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Gregory Ray Cribb, in the back parking lot near a trash dumpster. Officers spoke with Cribb in an effort to get him to surrender, according to the release.

Two officers shot Cribb after he threatened them and began to move toward them, according to the release. Cribb was in stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center as of Friday morning, according to the release

Josh Null and Richard Bortnick have been identified as the officers who fired their weapons. Null and Bortnick have been placed on leave until the conclusion of the investigation.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

