Hickory police see spike in catalytic converter thefts

Thefts of catalytic converters have risen across the country, and Hickory is no exception.
In the last year, the Hickory Police Department has had 110 reports of converter thefts, said Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the department.
Dieter said the thefts have been driven by an increase in the price of metals like palladium and rhodium that are contained in the converters.
Capt. Jeff Young recalled at least one other time years ago when a spike in metal prices drove thefts of converters.
He said the thefts happening now are done mostly by individuals or small groups of people. “We don’t think this is an organized effort,” Young said.
He said company and business vehicles that have been left unattended for long stretches are typically the most prominent targets for thieves.
Investigator Daniel Blake estimated the department has arrested 15 or 20 people in relation to the thefts. The department has 31 open investigations into converter thefts.
Only three converters have been recovered so far.
Young and Blake said it becomes more difficult to catch thieves as time goes on because the converters are usually sold quickly, and the converters themselves lack unique markers like serial numbers.
So far, no scrap metal dealers have been charged with accepting stolen converters but Young said the dealers who do purchase them are likely aware they are stolen.
“They know what they’re doing,” Young said. “There’s reputable dealers that we deal with all the time that are always cooperative and work with us, but then you have those ones that are taking stuff in the back door instead of the front door, which they know the items are stolen.”
The problem has caught the attention of state lawmakers.
Senate Bill 99 would make catalytic converter larceny a Class I felony, the lowest level felony in the state.
Individuals in possession of disconnected converters would be presumed to have stolen them. The bill makes an exception for people working in industries where removal of converters is part of their job.
It would also require metal recyclers to keep electronic records of transactions and to obtain additional vehicle verification information when purchasing converters.
Recyclers who violate the regulations on catalytic converters would be on the hook for a $1,000 fine per offense.
