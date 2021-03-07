Hickory police see spike in catalytic converter thefts

Thefts of catalytic converters have risen across the country, and Hickory is no exception.

In the last year, the Hickory Police Department has had 110 reports of converter thefts, said Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the department.

Dieter said the thefts have been driven by an increase in the price of metals like palladium and rhodium that are contained in the converters.

Capt. Jeff Young recalled at least one other time years ago when a spike in metal prices drove thefts of converters.

He said the thefts happening now are done mostly by individuals or small groups of people. “We don’t think this is an organized effort,” Young said.

He said company and business vehicles that have been left unattended for long stretches are typically the most prominent targets for thieves.

Investigator Daniel Blake estimated the department has arrested 15 or 20 people in relation to the thefts. The department has 31 open investigations into converter thefts.

Only three converters have been recovered so far.