Hickory police provide more details on shooting suspects

The Hickory Police Department has provided additional details about the suspects in the shooting of 25-year-old Nicholas Rozzelle on 18th Street NW just after midnight on Thursday.

The two suspects are both described as Black men in their late teens or early 20s who are about 5 feet 9 inches tall and have slender builds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the men is described as balding while the other is said to have short dreadlocks, according to the police department release.

Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the department, said there was no update on Rozzelle’s condition Friday afternoon. He was listed in critical condition at Carolinas Medical Center as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the case can call the department at 828-328-5551 or reach out to Investigator B. Ollis directly at 828-261-2614 or bollis@hickorync.gov.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.