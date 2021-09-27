Hickory police investigate shots fired into a vehicle near downtown Hickory

A Hickory couple said their vehicle was shot while they were driving in Hickory.

Hailey Rostan was traveling with her husband Andrew in a black Ford F-150 leaving the downtown Hickory area around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. They were at the intersection of N.C. 127 and Second Avenue SE when they heard four gunshots.

Rostan said she looked to see where the shots were coming from but could not see a shooter.

Neither of the Rostans were hurt so they continued on to Newton.

After leaving a restaurant in Newton, Rostan said they discovered a large hole in the tailgate of the vehicle. She said she thought the hole was caused by a bullet. “If it had hit just a little higher, I could have been hurt,” she said

The Rostans drove to the Hickory Police Department and spoke to an officer.

Rostan said she doesn’t think they were targeted for any reason. “Maybe it was just ricochet, or maybe our truck looked like someone else’s they were after.”

“It’s sad,” Rostan said. “This stuff shouldn’t happen.”

Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator with the Hickory Police Department, said police are investigating the incident.