Hickory police investigate sex assault claims at Frye

Hickory police are investigating claims of an assault at Frye Regional Medical Center.

A sexual assault was reported to have happened Oct. 28. A patient said she was sexually assaulted by a member of hospital staff, a Hickory Police Department report said.

The hospital staff member was not a doctor but was a health care professional, Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator at the police department, said.

There is an ongoing investigation.

"Our top priority is to ensure our patients receive quality care in a safe environment," Ann Metz, Frye's director of marketing and communications, said. "We take any allegations that this commitment may have been violated seriously and follow strict protocols for investigating such allegations. Due to privacy laws, we cannot provide further information."

