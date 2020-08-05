Hickory police identify victims in Monday shooting

Two men from Roxboro were the victims in a Monday shooting near the Days Inn off U.S. 321.

Tylee Shahiem Street, 19, and Demarcus Leeshan Brown, 20, were shot in the hotel parking lot and walked over to a nearby Waffle House, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.

One victim is in stable condition. The other victim is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The shooting was not a random act. The police attached photos of two unidentified men listed as suspects as well as a photo of a white passenger car believed to be the vehicle of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case can call the department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator M. Chapman 828-261-2628 or mchapman@hickorync.gov.

It was not clear if Monday’s shooting is linked to a series of recent shootings under investigation by Hickory police and the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

On July 29, Donald Simpson, 30, was killed and Miquel Robinson, 25, was injured in shootings that took place on First Street SW.