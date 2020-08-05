Hickory police identify victims in Monday shooting

Two men from Roxboro were the victims in a Monday shooting near the Days Inn off U.S. 321.
Tylee Shahiem Street, 19, and Demarcus Leeshan Brown, 20, were shot in the hotel parking lot and walked over to a nearby Waffle House, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.
One victim is in stable condition. The other victim is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
The shooting was not a random act. The police attached photos of two unidentified men listed as suspects as well as a photo of a white passenger car believed to be the vehicle of the suspects.
Anyone with information on the case can call the department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator M. Chapman 828-261-2628 or mchapman@hickorync.gov.
It was not clear if Monday’s shooting is linked to a series of recent shootings under investigation by Hickory police and the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.
On July 29, Donald Simpson, 30, was killed and Miquel Robinson, 25, was injured in shootings that took place on First Street SW.
Early on July 30, a man on 28th Street NE was injured in a shooting. The sheriff’s office is declining to release the name of the victim, citing privacy and safety concerns.
Police are also looking into an incident in which shots were fired into an occupied building on Seventh Avenue Place SW.
Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said last week all these shootings appeared to be linked. Still, as of Tuesday, no suspects had been identified in the shootings.
Turk said investigators had established a motive in the Thursday shooting but declined to say what it was.
Hickory police did not release any further details on the shootings on Tuesday.
“We are unable to release anything further on either case due to maintaining the integrity of the investigations,” said Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the department.
Anyone with information regarding these shootings can call the department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Carlos De Los Santos at 828-261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking those with tips to call 828-464-5241.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.