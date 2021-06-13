Hickory Police continue to investigate shooting cases; police chief pleads for the public's help

Hickory police are investigating at least five open homicide cases from 2020 and the first six months of 2021. Only one arrest has been made in these cases, but Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said the department has identified people of interest in most of the cases.
“Each of these cases are still actively being worked and remain a high priority,” Whisnant said. “Although suspects have not been publicly named in a number of these cases, we have developed persons of interest in most all of them.”
Some of the cases are awaiting lab results from evidence collected, Whisnant said, adding that it can take months to get results back.
He said more cooperation from the community would also speed up arrests.
“In the cases where we were able to take out charges immediately, those were as a result of information provided to us by witnesses or the public,” Whisnant said.
In two open cases from 2020 where people were shot and killed, no arrests have been made.
Armstrong Seme was killed and Jalen Shade was injured by gunfire at Sunny Valley Apartments on Sept. 27, 2020. “There are people of interest in that case,” said Capt. Jeff Young. “I know it’s one of the cases that we are waiting for information and records to come back on.”
Xzavion Rashawn Watts and Damarion Isaiah Sharpe were both shot and killed at a Marathon gas station in Hickory on May 10, 2020. “We do have people of interest,” Young said. “Unfortunately, with some of these records that we seek, it takes time to get them back. It takes time to jump hurdles and court orders.”
The Hickory Police Department is investigating three cases where people were killed in Hickory in 2021.
Phelifia Marlow was shot and killed while at work at TCS Designs on Jan. 13 in Hickory. Tangela Parker and Eric Parker were charged in the shooting, but law enforcement has not been able to find them as of June 10.
Zakylen Harris, 7, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with his mom on Tate Boulevard on April 21. Douglas Mason Wilson was charged in this case.
Young said others were in the vehicle with Wilson at the time of the shooting. He said the department is working with the district attorney’s office and there could be more charges. “There were other people in the vehicle and some of them are being cooperative,” Young said.
India Rice died when shots were fired into her home on 17th Street NW on May 12. Young said police have a person of interest in this case, but no arrests had been made as of June 10. “We just don’t have enough to take out a warrant at this time, which is the circumstance with a lot of our cases,” he said.
Young said investigators do not believe Rice was the intended victim of the shooter or shooters.
“In some cases, we are still awaiting the results of reports from digital providers pursuant to court orders that we have filed,” Whisnant said. “In most instances, this takes months to get results.”
Young added, “There is only one random act of violence, and that’s the one with Zakylen. The other ones, there were people that were injured that might not should have been injured, but it wasn’t a random act of violence. If you’re a law-abiding citizen and you’re out doing what you should be doing, I think the community should feel safe.”
Young said the Hickory Police Department wants to be careful with what information it releases to the public. “We have cases where if I release information and then someone calls me and gives me information that I’ve released to the public, then that doesn’t help me,” he said. “When we are interviewing somebody, while we are looking for that piece of information that we don’t know, the only way they could know that information is either they were there or they know the person who did it because someone who was involved told them directly.”
Young said the department gets a lot of calls that end up being rumors or from an informant who doesn’t want to say where he or she heard the information.
“In all these cases, someone knows who’s involved; they’re just not coming forward,” Young said. “Whether some consider it snitching, or people just don’t want to get involved, and some people are probably scared to come forward.”
He added, “The best thing the public can do is just get involved and don’t turn a blind eye. If you have information, please come forward. We want to arrest the people who are connected to these cases, who are involved in these violent acts, but we need the public’s help. We can only do so much, and the public is our eyes and ears.”
Whisnant echoed Young.
“Rest assured that the Hickory Police Department is committed to doing everything possible to solve each of these cases,” Whisnant said. “I cannot stress enough the importance of people coming forward and working with us by providing the information to solve these cases. When members of the community come forward and work with us by providing credible and actionable information on cases, we are able to take immediate action to charge and arrest those responsible. That’s how we work together to keep our communities safe.”