Hickory Police continue to investigate shooting cases; police chief pleads for the public's help

Young said investigators do not believe Rice was the intended victim of the shooter or shooters.

“In some cases, we are still awaiting the results of reports from digital providers pursuant to court orders that we have filed,” Whisnant said. “In most instances, this takes months to get results.”

Young added, “There is only one random act of violence, and that’s the one with Zakylen. The other ones, there were people that were injured that might not should have been injured, but it wasn’t a random act of violence. If you’re a law-abiding citizen and you’re out doing what you should be doing, I think the community should feel safe.”

Young said the Hickory Police Department wants to be careful with what information it releases to the public. “We have cases where if I release information and then someone calls me and gives me information that I’ve released to the public, then that doesn’t help me,” he said. “When we are interviewing somebody, while we are looking for that piece of information that we don’t know, the only way they could know that information is either they were there or they know the person who did it because someone who was involved told them directly.”