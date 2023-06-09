Local authorities are asking the public for assistance to locate a missing man last seen in Hickory.

Justin Allen Franklin, 29, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on May 26 at a Greyhound bus station on Fairgrove Church Road SE, the Hickory Police Department said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Hickory police said Franklin was supposed to take a bus, but he never got on.

Franklin is approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He is described as having a slender build. His hair is sandy blond and is long. Franklin is known to have a beard or a goatee. His eyes are blue, Hickory police said.

Franklin also walks with a limp due to injuries sustained in a car accident, Hickory police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.