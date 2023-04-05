A Hickory man and woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Alexander County during a traffic stop on Friday. Methamphetamine, a handgun, fentanyl pills and marijuana were seized.

A Hiddenite man was also arrested on outstanding warrants during the traffic stop, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Matthew Byron Wood, 40, of Hickory, is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Jennifer Ann York, 36, of Hickory, is charged with 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Jerry W. Sigmon Jr., 35, of Hiddenite, had outstanding warrants for arrest for larceny, damage to property and nonsupport, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, the deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cheatham Ford Road and N.C. Highway 90 East. Deputies stopped the vehicle because one of the occupants had warrants for their arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

During the traffic stop, the deputies searched the vehicle. Approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of marijuana, an assortment of pressed fentanyl pills and a handgun were seized during the search. The three occupants were arrested and transported to Alexander County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Wood, York and Sigmon were identified as the occupants, the sheriff’s office said.