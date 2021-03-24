Hickory man to serve at least six years in prison following conviction on drug charges

Antonio Maurice Kee, 32, of Hickory, will serve an active prison term of six to nine years following his conviction for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and admission of habitual felon status during Catawba County Superior Court.

Judge Jesse B. Caldwell sentenced Kee after he entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant will serve his prison term in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

On June 26, 2018, an informant contacted investigators with Hickory Police Department with information that Kee could be located at a specific place selling drugs in Hickory, the release stated. An undercover officer went to that location and made a purchase from the defendant, ultimately leading to his arrest.

The length of Kee’s sentence was enhanced by his habitual felon status from prior felony convictions for breaking/entering in Wake County (November 2004), possession of marijuana in Catawba County (December 2007) and possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance in Catawba County (June 2012).

David Lee handled investigation for Hickory Police Department at the time of the offense. Jessica Phillips prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.