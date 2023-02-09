A Hickory man was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm during Catawba County Superior Court.

Shah Dion Harrison, 46, was sentenced Wednesday by Catawba County Superior Court Judge Nathaniel J. Poovey, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office said in a news release.

In addition to prison, Harrison will be required to pay a fine of $50,000, the district attorney’s office said.

Investigators with the Hickory Police Department obtained a search warrant and executed it on July 22, 2021, after Harrison made three sales of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Each sale involved large quantities of methamphetamine. Surveillance showed the defendant moving the drugs from his apartment to another location in his vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

Investigators found five separate bags of methamphetamine in the trunk of Harrison’s vehicle and a pair of stolen handguns in his possession, the district attorney’s office said.

The defendant will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the district attorney’s office said.

The case was investigated by D.A. Sigmon of the Hickory Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Hayden Duncan handled prosecution for the state with assistance from Britnee Ulsamer, the district attorney’s office said.