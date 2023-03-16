The Hickory Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Hickory man charged with attempted murder in shootings at the Sunny Valley Apartments.

Toland Huff Jr., 18, is accused of shooting into two apartments, one of which was occupied at the time, according to the release from the department. The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. Hickory police first released information about the shootings and the search for Huff on Thursday.