Hickory man shot, killed Sunday night

A Hickory man was killed Sunday night in a shooting, according to the Hickory Police Department.

At 10:47 p.m. Sunday, Hickory police officers heard several gunshots around Third Avenue Southeast in Hickory.

The officers went to the area and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the common area of Sunny Valley Apartments at 98 Third Ave. SE. He was identified as Ontorio Nymier Metts, 23, of Hickory.

Metts died at the scene.

Investigators are searching for suspects who might have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Richard Helderman at rhelderman@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2621.