Hickory man shot; 8 people charged in assault and kidnapping case in Caldwell County

Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to Caldwell UNC Health Care after hospital staff reported a shooting victim was dropped off at the emergency room, according to a news release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, Austin Clay Colley, 24, of Hickory, suffered two gunshot wounds to his torso.

Colley was accompanied by his girlfriend, Angela Nicole Kidd, 35.

Colley told deputies that earlier in the morning he and his girlfriend were at the residence of an acquaintance when a group of people assaulted the pair. The group proceeded to bind the couple and place blindfolds on them, according to the news release.

Several of the individuals then placed Colley and Kidd in a vehicle and drove them to another location. Colley and Kidd were both placed on the ground. Colley said the individuals fired multiple shots at him and his girlfriend.

Colley was shot. Kidd was not. Colley was later flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for additional treatment. Colley's condition is stable as of Wednesday.