Hickory man shot; 8 people charged in assault and kidnapping case in Caldwell County

Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
Just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to Caldwell UNC Health Care after hospital staff reported a shooting victim was dropped off at the emergency room, according to a news release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, Austin Clay Colley, 24, of Hickory, suffered two gunshot wounds to his torso.
Colley was accompanied by his girlfriend, Angela Nicole Kidd, 35.
Colley told deputies that earlier in the morning he and his girlfriend were at the residence of an acquaintance when a group of people assaulted the pair. The group proceeded to bind the couple and place blindfolds on them, according to the news release.
Several of the individuals then placed Colley and Kidd in a vehicle and drove them to another location. Colley and Kidd were both placed on the ground. Colley said the individuals fired multiple shots at him and his girlfriend.
Colley was shot. Kidd was not. Colley was later flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for additional treatment. Colley's condition is stable as of Wednesday.
Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office spoke with Kidd, who said that after the shooting she walked to a nearby road where she flagged down a car that carried the couple to the hospital in Lenoir.
Investigators worked with both Colley and Kidd to determine the location of the assault was a home on Joplin Road in Hudson. Investigators said an abandoned property on Hood’s Creek Road was where the shooting took place.
Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the Joplin Road residence and detained all the people at the home. Deputies also located a firearm at the home.
No drugs were confiscated. However, drugs are a likely factor in this case, Capt. Aaron Barlowe with the sheriff's office said.
Those charged were:
Bobby Dean Bowlin, 50, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. His bond was set at $300,000 secured.
Hunter Dean Aungst, 20, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. His bond was set at $300,000 secured.
Elka Mackenna James, 20, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. Her bond was set at $300,000 secured.
Anthony Scott Bumgarner, 36, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. His bond was set at $300,000 secured.
Tabitha Renee Bumgarner, 36, was charged with first-degree kidnapping. Her bond was set at $100,000 secured.
Adam Solis Hernandez, 23, was charged with first-degree kidnapping. His bond was set at $100,000 secured.
Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, was charged and served with first-degree kidnapping and failure to appear for indecent exposure. His bond was set at $120,000 secured.
Devan Alan Souther, 18, was charged with first-degree kidnapping. His bond was set at $100,000 secured.
The eight people charged were staying at the home on Joplin Road, Barlowe said.
The investigation into this case remains active and additional charges are expected, the news release stated.