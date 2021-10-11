Hickory man sentenced to a minimum of 15 years behind bars in drug case following guilty verdict from jury

A Hickory man will spend at least 15 years behind bars after he was sentenced in a Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
A jury found Jaron Cornwell, 32, of Hickory guilty on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, continuing criminal enterprise and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Judge Martin McGee asked Cornwell if he would like to say anything before his sentencing. Cornwell responded saying, “This is not right.”
McGee sentenced Cornwell to 175 to 222 months for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, 96 months to 128 months for continuing criminal enterprise and 14 month to 26 months for possession of firearm by a felon. Judge McGee ordered that the first two charges run concurrently and the third to run consecutive. That brings Cornwell’s minimum sentence to more than 15 years in prison.
At the start of the trial, prosecutor Leslie Dismukes described Jaron Cornwell as the leader of a Hickory drug ring. During closing arguments on Monday, she doubled down on the statement continuing to say Cornwell was a “kingpin.”
Cornwell was one of 22 people charged in 2018 as part of a six-month police investigation, according to a previous HDR article.
Dismukes said in her argument that the police were trying to clean up the Ridgeview community in Hickory. “The best way to do that is to take out the quarterback of the team. To take down the kingpin,” she said.
Cornwell’s defense attorney J. Edgar Halstead said it is easy to make arrests in some sections of Ridgeview because police know who has a record, what drugs they may have and where they hang out. “Ridgeview is a place where new officers came in and they get their stripes.”
“This case has nothing to do with drugs in Hickory,” he said. “These gentlemen have been targeted. For what reason? I don’t know.”
Dismukes said Cornwell had a successful drug-dealing business working with several others to distribute drugs including with Naeem Mungro, 31, of Hickory who she described as Cornwell’s supplier. She also described Cornwell’s other co-defendants as his “worker bees.”
Halstead said Cornwell was not a leader in a drug-dealing enterprise and the people he talked to on a police wiretap were Cornwell’s friends not his workers. “There is no telephone call between any defendant and Mr. Cornwell that indicates any position of authority,” he said.
Dismukes laid out evidence on a table in front of a jury including scales, weapons, cocaine and a money counter. She referred to the evidence as Cornwell’s tools of his trade.
Halstead argued that some of the evidence Dismukes displayed was recovered from an apartment that did not have Cornwell’s name on the lease. That included the guns that police confiscated.
Halstead urged the jury before they deliberated to send a message to the state to fix the problems in poor communities a different way and find Cornwell not guilty on all three charges.
“What I want you to take away is the audacity of this business, this open air drug market with children present at 917 First Street where Mr. Cornwell clearly ran the show,” Dismukes said to the jury. “The citizens of Ridgeview deserve better.”