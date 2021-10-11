Hickory man sentenced to a minimum of 15 years behind bars in drug case following guilty verdict from jury

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cornwell’s defense attorney J. Edgar Halstead said it is easy to make arrests in some sections of Ridgeview because police know who has a record, what drugs they may have and where they hang out. “Ridgeview is a place where new officers came in and they get their stripes.”

“This case has nothing to do with drugs in Hickory,” he said. “These gentlemen have been targeted. For what reason? I don’t know.”

Dismukes said Cornwell had a successful drug-dealing business working with several others to distribute drugs including with Naeem Mungro, 31, of Hickory who she described as Cornwell’s supplier. She also described Cornwell’s other co-defendants as his “worker bees.”

Halstead said Cornwell was not a leader in a drug-dealing enterprise and the people he talked to on a police wiretap were Cornwell’s friends not his workers. “There is no telephone call between any defendant and Mr. Cornwell that indicates any position of authority,” he said.

Dismukes laid out evidence on a table in front of a jury including scales, weapons, cocaine and a money counter. She referred to the evidence as Cornwell’s tools of his trade.