A 33-year-old Hickory man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography.

Vincent Deritis was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison, U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

On June 22, 2022, a federal jury convicted Deritis of three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Deritis was sentenced during U.S. District Court in Statesville on Tuesday, King said.

Between October 2018 and March 2019, Deritis created child pornography of an unknowing minor victim on three occasions, according to court documents and presented evidence, King said.

On April 3, 2019, Hickory police officers executed a search warrant at Deritis’ residence. A forensic analysis of electronic devices seized from the defendant’s home and files in his cloud storage account revealed that Deritis possessed images and videos of the minor victim naked while getting in or out of the shower, photos of the minor’s genitalia, and thousands of images of child pornography Deritis had downloaded from the internet, King said.

Deritis is currently in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, King said.

“Deritis is a child predator who caused a minor victim substantial harm,” King said, according to the release. “Protecting children and holding perpetrators accountable is a priority for my office. Federal prosecutors work hand-in-hand with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute child exploitation cases, and our victim assistance unit ensures that victims and their families receive the support and assistance they need throughout the court process and beyond.”