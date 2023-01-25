 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory man sentenced to 10 years for assault

Thalmus Linder

A Hickory man pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison, according to District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Thalmus Jaton Linder was given an active prison sentence of 10 to 13 years following his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Linder, 44, will serve his prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the district attorney’s office said.

The offense occurred on June 8, 2021. Following a dispute at a video gaming establishment on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory, Linder was asked to leave, the district attorney’s office said.

As Linder was leaving the parking area in his car, he struck a male who was leaving the establishment on a bicycle. The victim was on his bicycle behind Linder’s car. Linder backed up and bumped him, the district attorney’s office said.

As Linder pulled forward and turned the vehicle, the victim was struck again. The victim was caught under the car and dragged out of the establishment’s driveway and down the road, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, the district attorney’s office said.

Surveillance video from surrounding businesses captured the assault on camera and assisted with the investigation, the district attorney’s office said.

The case was investigated by Darren Bailey of the Hickory Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee handled the prosecution, the district attorney’s office said.

