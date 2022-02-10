Hickory man sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison for selling cocaine

A Hickory man was sentenced to as many as 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling cocaine during Catawba County Superior Court.

On May 23, 2019, Harold Lamont Mutz, 44, sold cocaine to an undercover officer two separate times, which led to his arrest. Mutz pleaded guilty to two counts of selling cocaine, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Mutz’s sentence was enhanced by his list of prior felony convictions for possession of cocaine in October 2008, possession of Schedule II controlled substance in April 2004 and possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance in May 2001. All of Mutz’s prior convictions are from Catawba County, the release said

Mutz will serve his prison sentence in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. Mutz received his sentence from Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis of Rutherford County. Investigator M.K. Williams led the investigation for Hickory Police Department. Ben Faulkenberry prosecuted the case for the district attorney's office.