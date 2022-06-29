Hickory man sentenced on gun, drug charges; he could serve nearly 20 years

A Hickory man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges on Wednesday.

Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearm offenses by U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, A news release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King’s office said.

According to filed documents and court proceedings, between September and November 2021, Tevepaugh trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine in and around Catawba County. On Nov. 10, 2021, Tevepaugh shot a firearm at a neighbor and proceeded to barricade himself in his home. Court records show that Tevepaugh eventually surrendered to law enforcement, the release said.

Upon his surrender, law enforcement seized four kilograms of methamphetamine, $189,270 in cash, and five firearms from Tevepaugh’s residence. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized an additional $22,465 in drug proceeds, the release said.

Tevepaugh has multiple prior convictions for breaking and entering, first degree burglary, and felony drug offenses, which resulted in an increased sentence, the release said.

Tevepaugh previously pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of, and possession with intent to distribute, methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, the release said.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which has led to the federal prosecution of more than 60 individuals for drug trafficking. Law enforcement have also seized more than 27 kilograms of cocaine, 3.5 kilograms of heroin, 29 kilograms of fentanyl, 49 kilograms of methamphetamine, 70 firearms, more than $385,000 in cash and over $800,000 in other property, the release said.