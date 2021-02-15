 Skip to main content
Hickory man sentenced for vehicle thefts
A Hickory man was sentenced to at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.

Jameson Acoya Kennedy, 28, pleaded guilty to the stolen vehicle charge last week.

In 2019, Kennedy was convicted of stolen motor vehicle charges and a meth possession charge.

The sentencing for those charges was continued while Kennedy completed a required rehabilitation program. He ultimately did not finish the program, according to the release.

Kennedy has also admitted his status as a habitual felon.

Judge Nathaniel Poovey sentenced Kennedy. The Hickory Police Department investigated the larceny cases. Assistant District Attorneys Melanie Earles and Jessica Phillips prosecuted the cases.

Jameson Kennedy

Kennedy 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

