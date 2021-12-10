Hickory man sentenced for drug trafficking

A Hickory man was sentenced to at least six years in prison after his guilty plea to drug charges on Tuesday.
Peng Vang, 39, pleaded guilty to trafficking and selling meth. He was charged in July 2019 after selling the drug in Hickory to a Caldwell County officer working undercover, a release says.
Vang also was fined $50,000. Judge Craig Croom handed down the sentence in Catawba County Superior Court.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
