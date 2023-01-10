Hickory man sentenced for child sex abuse

A Hickory man is set to spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes against a minor on Monday.

Allen Joseph Gambill, 47, pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a person less than 15 years of age, sexual activity by a substitute parent and incest, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes imposed a sentence of between 20 and 29 years.

The charges stemmed from an assault on girl in December 2019, according to the release.

Evidence in the case included texts between Gambill and the victim concerning the attack which the victim saved and a recording of Gambill in which “he did not deny (the sexual assault),” according to the release.

Per the release, Gambill declined to make a statement during the sentencing but the victim did speak.

She is quoted as saying: “I’ve waited for this moment for three years. Three years of my life have been haunted by what you’ve done and many more are to come because you can’t just forget someone traumatizing you. You were supposed to protect us and love us … but instead you did the opposite.”