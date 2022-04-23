Hickory man pleads guilty to sexual offenses from 1996; he received a minimum of 12 years

A Hickory man was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual offenses involving a minor during Catawba County Superior Court on April 11.

Andrew John Kenneth Patrick, 45, was given an active prison term of 12 to 15 years after he pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory sex offenses that occurred with a minor between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 1996, a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office said.

Patrick also will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, the release said.

In October 2019, the male victim, now 31 years old, reported to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office that he was sexually molested by the defendant at various locations around Catawba County when he was a minor, the release said.

Superior Court Judge Nathaniel J. Poovey, from Catawba County, imposed the sentence for Patrick, who will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the release said.

The case was investigated by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips handled prosecution for the State, the release said.

