Hickory man pleads guilty to sex crimes; Sentenced to 12-19 years in prison

  • Updated
Jose Luis Garcia, 40, of Hickory.

A Hickory man was sentenced to 12 to 19 years in prison for two sexual offenses, including statutory rape, on Monday.

Jose Luis Garcia, 40, pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a child younger than 15 and a sex act by a substitute parent or custodian. Judge Reggie E. McKnight handed down the sentence on Monday during Catawba County Superior Court, a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office said.

The victim told Catawba County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Sept. 9, 2021, that she was sexually abused by Garcia, the release said.

During further interviews with law enforcement and a forensic interview with the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County, the victim said Garcia forced her to have sex with him, the release said.

Garcia will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for life and is subject to satellite-based monitoring, the release said.

