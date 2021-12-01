Hickory man pleads guilty to robbing Lincolnton convenience store

A Hickory man pleaded guilty in connection with a strong-armed robbery in 2017 at Jerry’s One Stop convenience store on East Highway 27, a news release from the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office says.

Tyrone Matthew Rozzell, then 46, of Hickory, entered the guilty plea in Lincoln County Superior Court and was sentenced to 20 to 36 months in state prison. He was transferred to the Piedmont Correctional Center.

Rozzell was identified by the license plate on the getaway vehicle and security camera footage from an ATM machine at the store, law enforcement said.

On Aug. 15, 2017, Rozzell entered the convenience store, and when the clerk opened the cash register, Rozzell reached into the drawer and grabbed cash. The clerk yelled to the owner for help, who grabbed Rozzell from behind and took him to the floor, law enforcement said.

Rozzell got away from the owner and ran from the store, but he was apprehended later that day.