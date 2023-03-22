A Hickory man pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Andres Moscotte.

Jalen Witherspoon was originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Moscotte. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Witherspoon also pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and common-law robbery.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 120 months or 10 years in prison.

In October, Stephen Staples pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Moscotte’s death.

On Jan. 23, 2020, Moscotte was shot to death at his home on 22nd Street NE in Hickory, Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee said.

Hickory police officers were called to the residence shortly after 8 p.m. by Moscotte’s girlfriend Brooke Chester.

Moscotte was found lying in the walkway beside the home’s side kitchen entrance. Moscotte died at the scene, Lee said.

Lee said Moscotte was selling marijuana from his home.

That night Moscotte exited his home to go to his car. Chester stayed inside. Shortly after Moscotte went outside, Chester heard the kitchen door lock and heard a commotion outside, Lee said.

Chester looked out and saw a Black male, later identified as Stephen Staples, assault Moscotte with a gun. Chester retrieved a gun from the living room and then hid under laundry in a bedroom closet, Lee said.

Security camera footage showed Staples approach Moscotte in the driveway. Staples pointed a gun at Moscotte. Moscotte tried to give Staples money. Staples continued to point the gun at Moscotte. They moved toward the side door of the home, Lee said.

Once near the door, Staples struck Moscotte several times in the head with the gun. When Moscotte failed to open the door, Staples shot him. Moscotte was conscious for a few seconds before falling to the ground, Lee said.

“It is our belief that (Moscotte) locked the door as he approached it to protect Ms. Chester’s life,” Lee said.

Staples entered the home and carried a box of what investigators believe was marijuana out of the home. At that point, Staples motions toward someone. Witherspoon is seen entering the frame of the surveillance camera.

“Witherspoon steps around (Moscotte), who was moaning and struggling to breathe,” Lee said. “(Witherspoon) begins to pick up the cash money that had fallen out of (Moscotte’s) hands.” She added it was the same money that Moscotte tried to give Staples during the initial confrontation.

Staples and Witherspoon entered the home and removed items. The two men left the scene in Moscotte’s Mercedes. Hickory police later found the vehicle abandoned, Lee said.

Lee said an autopsy showed Moscotte suffered four blunt impacts to his head and a single bullet wound to the abdomen.

Defense Attorney Victoria Jayne said Witherspoon was introduced to Staples by a mutual friend that night. Witherspoon was looking to acquire marijuana to sell. He gave Staples $2,600 for marijuana but did not receive the marijuana, Jayne said. Witherspoon got into a car with Staples, and Staples drove to a Goodwill store.

Lee said surveillance footage from the Goodwill store showed Staples and Witherspoon purchasing the clothes they were later seen wearing at Moscotte’s home.

After the trip to Goodwill, Jayne said Witherspoon went with Staples to an apartment complex near where Moscotte was shot. Jayne said evidence gathered by the defense would have shown that Witherspoon was told to stay at the apartment while Staples went to retrieve the marijuana Witherspoon paid for.

Jayne said Witherspoon heard something, looked over the fence and saw Staples bringing a box full of marijuana to the car belonging to Moscotte.

“The video shows, and I think it is important from Mr. Witherspoon’s standpoint to tell your honor, he was not present,” Jayne said. “He was not in the backyard when Mr. Moscotte was shot.”

Witherspoon chose to speak during the hearing. He thanked the judge and lawyers for their time and then turned to Moscotte’s family to apologize.

“Mr. Moscotte didn’t deserve that,” Witherspoon said. “I wish I could take it back, but I can’t.”

Moscotte’s girlfriend Brooke Chester and his brother Josue Moscotte were at the hearing. Both declined to speak but did provide photos of Andres Moscotte for Judge Steven Warren to see.

After the hearing, Josue Moscotte said, “Scums will be scums.”