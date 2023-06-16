A Hickory man is set to spend at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking and entering a business.

Javon Dooley, 40, entered the guilty plea on Monday and was sentenced to between six and nine years in prison by Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.

The charges stemmed from a September 2021 incident when Hickory officers arrested Dooley after he fled from a business, according to the release.

Dooley also admitted to being a habitual felon. He previously had convictions related to drugs in Catawba County and for theft and breaking and entering in Mecklenburg County, according to the release.