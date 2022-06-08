 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory man pleads guilty in 2021 Maiden shooting

A Hickory man was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in a March 2021 shooting in Maiden that left two injured, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Dimitris Rashawn Williams, 29, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on Monday. Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis sentenced Williams, according to the release.

The charges stemmed from March 2021 when officers of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office found a man and woman shot in a home in Maiden. The victims said Williams was the one who shot them, according to the release.

“During the investigation, it was determined that Williams and the male victim were acquaintances who had problems in the past,” according to the release.

