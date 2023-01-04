Hickory man, out on bond while facing murder charge, arrested on multiple assault charges

A Hickory man, out on bail while facing a murder charge, was arrested on multiple assault charges on Monday morning.

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, 25, is charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and battery of an unborn child. Witherspoon is being held under a $500,000 bond for the assault charges, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.

Witherspoon is also facing a murder charge in connection to the death of 23-year-old Andres Moscotte.

Moscotte was shot and killed on Jan. 23, 2020, at his home on 22nd Street NE, according to court documents.

Steven Razelle Staples, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder in connection with Moscotte's death. Staples was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years in prison, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Witherspoon was originally given no bond in the murder case. His bond was later reduced. In July of 2020, Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes modified Witherspoon’s bond to $750,000. In August of 2021, Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell reduced Witherspoon’s bond to $100,000, according to court documents.

On Monday, Hickory police officers responded to a reported assault at a residence on 15th Street SE shortly after 10:15 a.m. Maryanna Shuford, 25, of Hickory, is listed as the victim on the incident report. Her injuries are listed as minor on the report.

Witherspoon is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.