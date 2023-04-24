A Hickory man charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Claremont made his first appearance in Catawba County court on Monday.

James Derrick Scott, 49, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that killed Raymond Gentry, a 63-year-old homeless man who was well known in Claremont. Scott submitted to authorities at the county jail on Friday, eight days after Gentry was killed in the crash on U.S. Highway 70.

Members of the Claremont community honored Gentry in the wake of his death. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where Gentry slept, changed the sign by the church to read: “Your community loves you and will truly miss you.”

Scott, who was issued a $50,000 bond, is not currently in custody.