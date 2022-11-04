 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hickory man jailed on two counts of exploitation of a minor

  • Updated
  • 0

A Hickory man faces at least two counts of exploitation of a minor.

Dwayne Mark Duncan, 49, of 33rd Avenue NE in Hickory is charged with one count of second degree exploitation of a minor and one count of third degree exploitation of a minor, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are linked to what the sheriff’s office described as an ongoing investigation into duplicating, uploading and downloading images and videos containing child pornography.

During the search, investigators seized several electronic devices containing what the release referred to as “suspected child sexual abuse media.”

Duncan is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

The release noted additional charges are pending in the case.

dwayne duncan.gif

Duncan

 From Catawba County Who;s In Jail website
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how fish navigate and keep themselves steady in currents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert