Hickory man jailed on two counts of exploitation of a minor

A Hickory man faces at least two counts of exploitation of a minor.

Dwayne Mark Duncan, 49, of 33rd Avenue NE in Hickory is charged with one count of second degree exploitation of a minor and one count of third degree exploitation of a minor, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are linked to what the sheriff’s office described as an ongoing investigation into duplicating, uploading and downloading images and videos containing child pornography.

During the search, investigators seized several electronic devices containing what the release referred to as “suspected child sexual abuse media.”

Duncan is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

The release noted additional charges are pending in the case.