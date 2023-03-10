A Hickory man has been charged in connection to multiple break-ins at businesses in Denver.

Kevin Wayne Crider, 44, is charged with four counts of larceny, four counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of injury to personal property, two counts of first-degree trespassing, injury to real property, failure to appear and probation violation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On March 4 and March 5, multiple Denver business properties were victimized by break-ins. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified a suspect and located him at a residence in Catawba County on Wednesday. The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later by deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crider was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center then transferred to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office where Detectives A. Mocilan and D. Hendrix served multiple warrants, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.