Hickory man faces charges in Newton shooting; victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Hickory man faces three felony charges in connection with a shooting in Newton.

Jernico Jayquan Linder, 24, of Hickory is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony first degree burglary and felony discharge of weapon into an occupied dwelling. He was placed under a $20,000 secured bond, according to a press release from Newton Police.

On Sunday, police responded to a reported shooting in Newton. The victim was Markell Jaceucz Caldwell, 25, of McDaniels Circle. Caldwell was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Caldwell told officers he was sitting inside his residence when a known suspect entered the house with a gun. Caldwell said he ran from his residence and the suspect followed him outside and fired shots, striking him once and a neighbor’s house. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, the release stated.

Linder surrendered to officers on Monday.