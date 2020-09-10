Hickory man faces charges in Newton shooting; victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries

A Hickory man faces three felony charges in connection with a shooting in Newton.
Jernico Jayquan Linder, 24, of Hickory is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony first degree burglary and felony discharge of weapon into an occupied dwelling. He was placed under a $20,000 secured bond, according to a press release from Newton Police.
On Sunday, police responded to a reported shooting in Newton. The victim was Markell Jaceucz Caldwell, 25, of McDaniels Circle. Caldwell was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.
Caldwell told officers he was sitting inside his residence when a known suspect entered the house with a gun. Caldwell said he ran from his residence and the suspect followed him outside and fired shots, striking him once and a neighbor’s house. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, the release stated.
Linder surrendered to officers on Monday.
