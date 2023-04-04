A Hickory man died Tuesday from gunshot wounds he suffered Saturday, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.

There have been no arrests in the case, and no suspects named. However, police are pursuing the case as a homicide investigation, according to the release issued on Tuesday evening.

Police say a 911 call came in shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday. The woman on the phone reported multiple shots fired at 240 14th Avenue Drive SW.

When officers arrived, they found Joy Tucker, 45, lying on the front steps of the residence with a minor wound to her knee. Tucker’s husband, Prosper Nyatorwonu, 46, was lying on the ground near the rear of the residence with gunshot injuries, the release said.

Officers provided emergency aid to Nyatorwonu until Catawba County EMS arrived on scene, the release said.

Catawba County EMS transported Nyatorwonu to Frye Regional Medical Center where he was initially treated prior to being transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died on Tuesday.

The victims were not able to provide any information about the shooter. Investigators are continuing their investigation and additional details will be released as they become available, police said in the release.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator C. Sutton directly at 828-261-2614 or csutton@hickorync.gov.