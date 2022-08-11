Hickory man dies from gunshot wound in parking lot Wednesday night

A Hickory man died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture at 1028 15th Street Drive NE on Wednesday, the Hickory Police Department said.

Luis Alonso Torres, 40, was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel shortly after Hickory police arrived on scene around 8:10 p.m. Torres suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso, Hickory police said in a news release.

Joe Angel Rangel, 32, of Hickory, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon and resisting a public officer. Rangel was located nearby and taken into custody, Hickory police said.

After gathering witness statements, officers determined that Torres was in an altercation with an adult male who was identified as Rangel, Hickory police said.

The Hickory Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the initial altercation between Torres and Rangel. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Investigator A. Callicut at 828-261-2623.