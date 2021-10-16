 Skip to main content
Hickory man dead, Lenoir man injured in Caldwell County shooting
Hickory man dead, Lenoir man injured in Caldwell County shooting

Caldwell County Shooting

Law enforcement in Caldwell County are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a Hickory man dead and sent a Lenoir man to the hospital.

A Hickory man is dead and a Lenoir man is in critical condition following a shootout in Hudson on Friday night, according to a release from the Hudson Police Department.

The dispute between Terry Dale Hefner, 44, and Jody Shane Maltba, 33, began on Hickory Boulevard but ended in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Pine Mountain Road when the men shot at one another, according to the release.

Hefner died at the scene while Maltba suffered life-threatening injuries and was in critical but stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Authorities are investigating the case and no additional information has been released.

